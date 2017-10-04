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Sidestream LoFlo EtCO₂/O₂ Nasal Cannula, Adult

Capnography supplies

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Sidestream monitoring is a good option for non-intubated spontaneously breathing patients as well as patients requiring intubation during short-term procedural sedation or anesthesia. LoFlo sidestream EtCO₂ sensors use a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.

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Documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Tube Length
  • 2.5m (8ft 4in)
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • Yes
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .880 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Tube Length
  • 2.5m (8ft 4in)
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
See all specifications
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Tube Length
  • 2.5m (8ft 4in)
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • Yes
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .880 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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