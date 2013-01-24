Home
Electrode set, 12-lead ECG accessories

Electrode set, 12-lead Radiolucent, 1.8m

ECG accessories

LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 12 LEAD 72in IEC. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.8 m (5.9')
Number of Leads
  • 12
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

