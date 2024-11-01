- CT Brain Perfusion

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Exclusive to Philips, this application calculates and displays reduced flow summary maps to help clinicians identify areas of salvageable tissue in acute stroke patients and assist in treatment planning. In addition, the application includes methods to visualize regions with higher collateral supply. The program automatically corrects misregistration or motion artifacts, and displays summary maps that help clinicians distinguish between still-viable and non-viable infarcted tissue. Permeability maps are standard, and optional time-sensitive algorithms are also available.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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