Dynamic Coronary Roadmap, a technology that creates a motion-compensated, real-time view of coronary arteries by superimposing a highlighted coronary angiogram onto a live 2D fluoroscopic image. This colored roadmap adjusts automatically, providing continuous visual feedback on the positioning of wires and catheters during PCI procedures.
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Philips Iraq
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