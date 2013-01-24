Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

ProChamber Spacers and holding chambers

ProChamber Valved Holding Chamber

Spacers and holding chambers

Find similar products

ProChamber is the professional model valved holding chamber for the acute respiratory care setting. Its proven clinical performance and great value make ProChamber the choice for the budget-conscious clinician.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Simple design || Convenient and easy to use

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly
Optional silicone masks || Saves costs

Optional silicone masks help patients transition

The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.
Small size || Convenient and easy to use

Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry

ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.
Professional VHC || Convenient and easy to use

Professional VHC for effective drug delivery

Holding chambers or spacers help patients to get more of the medicine into the lungs, rather than in the mouth and throat. More effective drug delivery for more effective treatment.
Flexible fitting || Convenient and easy to use

Flexible fitting for all patients

ProChamber can be used with all commonly used inhalers.
Great value || Saves costs

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets
Latex free || Increased comfort

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)