Designed to support challenging cases, the Quick-Cross Extreme Support Catheter features a stainless steel braid that provides enhanced strength, torque and pushability. [1] It includes three evenly spaced radiopaque markers assisting in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitating confirmation of catheter positioning.
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1. Philips data on file: D010386, D014139 Essential Design Output Summary
2. Philips data on file: D005616 IP Report .014" and .018", D040333 DIDO Trace Matrix, D010386 Design Output Summary
3. Food and Drug Administration. (2019). Intravascular catheters… lubricious coatings— labeling considerations. https://www.fda.gov/media/113951/download
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Quick-Cross is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.