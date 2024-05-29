TightRail Sub-C is specifically designed for the challenges of the subclavian region, including vessel entry when fibrosis and calcium are present.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Iraq
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Iraq
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
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|Device inner diameter
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|Device outer diameter
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|Outer sheath outer diameter
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|Working length
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|Size
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|Device inner diameter
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|Device outer diameter
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|Outer sheath outer diameter
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|Working length
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|Size
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|Device inner diameter
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|Size
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|Device inner diameter
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|Size
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|Device inner diameter
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|Device outer diameter
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|Outer sheath outer diameter
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|Working length
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|Size
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|Device inner diameter
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|Device outer diameter
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|Outer sheath outer diameter
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|Working length
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|Size
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|Device inner diameter
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|Device outer diameter
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|Outer sheath outer diameter
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|Working length
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