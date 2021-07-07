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Mainstream etCO2 sensor

Capnography

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Mainstream etCO2 sensor

Contact & support

Documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2501A, M2533A, M2536A, M2513A, M2516A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2501A, M2533A, M2536A, M2513A, M2516A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2501A, M2533A, M2536A, M2513A, M2516A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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