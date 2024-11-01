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IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system on a wall.

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CPU Wall Mount

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish
  • CPU Wall Mount
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CPU Wall Mount

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

CPU Wall Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish
  • For rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm also use GCX P/N: 10M-0002-02 6 inch (15.2 cm) Rail Channel w/Wall Stop. Contact GCX for dual rail system solutions.

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