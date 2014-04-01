Home
IntelliVue MP80/90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP80/90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting VHC Flush Wall

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 Display on a wall.

Features
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

