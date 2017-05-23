Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP60/70 on a Draeger Apollo Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP60/70. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Apollo VHM Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Apollo VHM Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Apollo VHM Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Apollo Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Apollo Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Apollo Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

Documentation

Brochure (8)

Brochure