IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger NAD 6000

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.