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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.

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IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
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IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

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