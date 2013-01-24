Home
IntelliVue MP90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva with Dual Display

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 with dual screens on a Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.

Features
Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-08 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; Mounting Kit for positioning CPU on right side of Anesthesia Machine; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Vent Arm Down Post Mount for 1 or 2 FMS; Horizontal Channel Mounts for both AGM and G5

