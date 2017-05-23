By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.