Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Keyboard Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount a keyboard on an IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system wall mount.

Contact us
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*
  • *Shown on VHM and M Series mounts.