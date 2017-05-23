By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes;
12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes;
Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes;
Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only