IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.

