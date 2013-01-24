Home
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more information the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine.

Features
GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.