IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Zeus Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP40/50 on a Draeger Zeus Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Multi-Measurement Server (MMS) to the side of the MP40/50 (Not shown. Philips Rotating Clamp Mount M3080A A02 also needed to do this).

