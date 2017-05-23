By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX p/n: AG-0019-04 Kit Includes;
16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS) with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting);
top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Fabius GS Rear Compartment Mount for MP90 CPU; Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays.
Additional Mounting Solution for Draeger FabiusGS Mounting Kit
To Mount the G5 to the top of the FabiusGS Anesthesia Machine, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit:
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90
G5 Camlock Mounting Adapter
Draeger FabiusGS Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-100 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M Series Articulating Arm (for Fabius GS) with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel displays. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment;
Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor;
Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays.
Additional Mounting Solution for Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kit
To Mount the AGM to the top of the FabiusGS Anesthesia Machine, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit:
GCX P/N: HP-0106-80
AGM Horizontal Channel Mount