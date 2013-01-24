Home
Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Camlock Plate

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options to mount a Camlock Plate to a flat surface.

Features
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

