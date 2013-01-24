Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX rotating clamp for X2

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor to a pole, or rail.

Contact us
Features
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole ... || 1
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable; Philips M8040A #A01 Mounting plate for MP2/X2 sold separately.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure