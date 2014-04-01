Home
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX VHM-25™ Wall Channel Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitoring system on a VHM-25™.

Features
Philips IntelliVue MP5 VHM-25™ Wall Channel Mounting Kits

GCX P/N: AG-0021-50 Kit Includes: VHM-25™ Variable height support arm provides height-adjustable mounting in a highly cleanable, space-saving design; allows vertical and lateral positioning, and tilt/swivel adjustment; 20 lb / 9.1 kg maximum weight; 12" / 30.5 cm height adjustment; 14.8" / 37.6 cm horizontal reach; compatible with quick release table top mounting hardware; product weight: 4.6 lbs/2.1 kg.
Philips IntelliVue MP5 VHM-25™ Wall Channel Mounting Kits

GCX P/N: AG-0021-51 Kit Includes: VHM-25™ Variable height support arm provides height-adjustable mounting in a highly cleanable, space-saving design; allows vertical and lateral positioning, and tilt/swivel adjustment; secondary extension arm provides greater range of motion and horizontal reach; 20 lb / 9.1 kg maximum weight; 12" / 30.5 cm height adjustment; 20" / 50.8 cm horizontal reach; compatible with quick release table top mounting hardware; product weight: 6.4 lbs / 2.9 kg.

