IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Rail Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor to a rail.

Features
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Pivot Arm Mounting Kit for 10x25mm Rails
GCX P/N: PH-0062-09 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) M-Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to horizontal rails 8-10mm x 25-30mm; bracket positions power supply below monitor; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

