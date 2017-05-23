IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Roll Stand Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.