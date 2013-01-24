Home
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Roll Stand Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor on a roll stand.

Features
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

