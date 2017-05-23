IntelliVue XDS GCX Single Display height adjustable Wall Mount Mounting solution Find similar products
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue XDS with Single Display on a wall.
Features
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-23: 36"(90cm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 18-23 lbs (8-10.5 kg), 12"(305cm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-23: 36"(90cm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 18-23 lbs (8-10.5 kg), 12"(305cm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-23: 36"(90cm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 18-23 lbs (8-10.5 kg), 12"(305cm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display1
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-24: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 23-28 lbs (10.5-12.5 kg), 12"(305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-24: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 23-28 lbs (10.5-12.5 kg), 12"(305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-24: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 23-28 lbs (10.5-12.5 kg), 12"(305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display2
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-13: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 18-23 lbs (8-10.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-13: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 18-23 lbs (8-10.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-13: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 18-23 lbs (8-10.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display3
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-14: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 23-28 lbs (10.5-12.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-14: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 23-28 lbs (10.5-12.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-14: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 23-28 lbs (10.5-12.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display IntelliVue XDS with Single Display1 IntelliVue XDS with Single Display2 IntelliVue XDS with Single Display3
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