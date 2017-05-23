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Avalon FM40 and FM50 GCX FM40/50 high adjustable Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about an option available to mount the Avalon FM40/50 to a wall.

Contact & support
Features
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.
  • Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
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Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.

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