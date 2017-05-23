By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit1
GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface, 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen;
spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight,
75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.