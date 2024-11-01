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IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 ITD Pole Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about rigid and single support arms for support bar D 38 mm, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM with IntelliVue MP 20/30, MP40/50.

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ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)
  • ITD mounting solution for EGM
  • ITD mounting solution for EGM2
See all features
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)
Click here for more information
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD mounting solution for EGM

ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)

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