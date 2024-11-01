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IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Datex-Ohmeda Avance and Philips MP40/50

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/MP50 patient monitor on a Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine.

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IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
  • IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
See all features
IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

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