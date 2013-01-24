Home
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Mounting solution

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Datex-Ohmeda Avance and Philips MP20/30

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/MP30 patient monitor on a Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.