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IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Camlock Plate

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options to mount a Camlock Plate to a flat surface.

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Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Click here for more information
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
EGM: Camlock mount
EGM: Camlock mount

EGM: Camlock mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*

EGM: Camlock mount

EGM: Camlock mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*

EGM: Camlock mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*
Click here for more information
EGM: Camlock mount
EGM: Camlock mount

EGM: Camlock mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*
  • Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
  • EGM: Camlock mount
See all features
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Click here for more information
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
EGM: Camlock mount
EGM: Camlock mount

EGM: Camlock mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*

EGM: Camlock mount

EGM: Camlock mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*

EGM: Camlock mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*
Click here for more information
EGM: Camlock mount
EGM: Camlock mount

EGM: Camlock mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Plate requires quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with EGM.

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