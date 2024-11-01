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CMS Krömker Mounting Solutions 15'' Flat Screen

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options describe the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips 15'' Flat Screen.

Contact & support
Features
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (400mm) for step free height adjustment
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot
Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Click here for more information
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (400mm) for step free height adjustment
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (300mm) for step free height adjustment
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Click here for more information
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (300mm) for step free height adjustment
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation2
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
Click here for more information
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation2
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
Click here for more information
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
  • M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (400mm) for step free height adjustment
  • M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (300mm) for step free height adjustment
  • M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation2
  • M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
See all features
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (400mm) for step free height adjustment
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot
Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Click here for more information
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (400mm) for step free height adjustment
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5095-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (300mm) for step free height adjustment
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Click here for more information
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring (300mm) for step free height adjustment
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot

Krömker Type - No.: 5096-40-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite racks (150mm and 300mm); support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation2
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
Click here for more information
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation2
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5076-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
Click here for more information
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation

Krömker Type - No.: 5077-30-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; holder for satellite rack 300mm; tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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