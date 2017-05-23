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General Mounts 19” Channel for Amico Majestic Series Double Tier Horizontal Headwall

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the option available for adapting a GCX wall mount monitor arm to a headwall horizontal dual track.

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Features
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
Click here for more information
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
  • Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option
See all features
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
Click here for more information
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option*

GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.

Documentation

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Brochure (1)

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Brochure (1)

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  • *Note: Accessory tracks can vary in strength and rigidity. Always check headwall manufacturers' specifications to determine appropriate load limits.

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