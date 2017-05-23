Search terms

EN
AR

Flat Screen Mounts GCX VHM-25™ Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about GCX VHM-25™ Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm.

Contact & support
Features
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

GCX P/N: WS-0008-02 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg.

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*
GCX P/N: WS-0008-02 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg.

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

GCX P/N: WS-0008-02 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg.
Click here for more information
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

GCX P/N: WS-0008-02 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg.
  • Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm
See all features
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

GCX P/N: WS-0008-02 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg.

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*
GCX P/N: WS-0008-02 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg.

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

GCX P/N: WS-0008-02 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg.
Click here for more information
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Horizontal Extension Channel Mount Arm*

GCX P/N: WS-0008-02 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Wall Channel sold separately.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.