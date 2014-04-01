By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes:
VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes:
VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover
Channel sold separately
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide;
MX800 Mounting Adapter;
Channel Cover; Channel sold separately