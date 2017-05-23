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IntelliVue MX800 Dräger Julian

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Julian Anesthesia Machine.

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IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.
  • IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
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IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.

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