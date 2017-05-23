Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; Pivoting Vent Arm Mount with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit Includes: Vent Arm MX800 mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning Camlock top plate for mounting AGM or G5 gas monitors; counterweight kit.
GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible tilt/swivel mount allows the MX800 to be mounted on top of the G5 gas monitor.
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure