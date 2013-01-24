Home
Intellivue MX800 Mounting solution

Intellivue MX800 Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a GE Avance Anesthesia Machine.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.

