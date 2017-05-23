Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 GCX Table Top Mounts

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the additional options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Horizontal Channel Mount
Horizontal Channel Mount

Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)
Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36 Kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for MX800 monitor. Provides tilt adjustment; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Hardware for attaching Baseplate to a table or counter top.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure