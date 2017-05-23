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IntelliVue MX800 GCX Camlock Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a surface or device with Camlock rails.

Contact & support
Features
Camlock Mount
Camlock Mount

Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

Camlock Mount

Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).
Click here for more information
Camlock Mount
Camlock Mount

Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).
  • Camlock Mount
See all features
Camlock Mount
Camlock Mount

Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

Camlock Mount

Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).
Click here for more information
Camlock Mount
Camlock Mount

Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

Documentation

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