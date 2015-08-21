IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Pivot Arm Wall Mount

Home
Learn more about single support arms for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitors.

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

A single support arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor. ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

A single support arm for horizontal standard runner, including tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor. ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550. Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner : RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

A single support arm for support bar D 25-42mm, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor. ITD part no. TS.6249.991  Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

A single support arm for GCX wall channel, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor. ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm21.08.2015; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)

