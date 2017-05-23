IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Roll Stand Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. RS.4903.801
Kit includes:
Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
Roll stand: Mounting kit
ITD part no. RS.4903.801
Kit includes:
Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
Roll stand: Mounting kit
ITD part no. RS.4903.801
Kit includes:
Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
ITD part no. RS.4903.801
Kit includes:
Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
ITD part no. RS.4903.801
Kit includes:
Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
Roll stand: Mounting kit
ITD part no. RS.4903.801
Kit includes:
Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
Roll stand: Mounting kit
ITD part no. RS.4903.801
Kit includes:
Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
ITD part no. RS.4903.801
Kit includes:
Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.