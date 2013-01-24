Home
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Primus anesthesia machine.

Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0027-10 kit includes:16" (40.6 cm) M series pivot arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; features a cable management cavity below the arm; includes down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS);MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.

