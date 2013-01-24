Home
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Dräger Narkomed GS Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed GS anesthesia machine.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450: Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-02 kit includes: Camlock tilt/swivel mount MX400/MX450 mounting adapter; top shelf base plate with Camlock rails for an AGM. If using a G5, GCX part PH-0054-90 is also required; 12"/30.5 cm M Series pivot arm with a down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS); counterweight kit.

