IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Camlock Plate

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*