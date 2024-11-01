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EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
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Philips Iraq
Call: +961 1 980016
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Call: +961 1 980018
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +961 1 980016
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Iraq
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Automatically detect feeder vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement
Detection & volume measurement
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target
Supports navigation to target
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.
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Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the path to the target.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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