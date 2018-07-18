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dStream WholeBody coil

MR coil

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An integrated coil solution for whole body and peripheral vascular related imaging. It includes two dStream Torso coils. Combined with the dStream Posterior, HeadNeck and dStream Base it enables 200 cm coverage with a maximum of 108 channels. The flexible, lightweight easy-to-position dStream Torso coil is designed to conform both in right-left and foot-head directions to support virtually all patients. This allows large coverage and comfortable strap-free operation.

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