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mDIXON XD FFE - HeadNeck

MR clinical application

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mDIXON XD FFE provides more efficient fat-free imaging in routine scan times. Improve your fat-free imaging over large field-of-views and for high resolution imaging. With up to four image types in one single scan, including with or without fat suppression contrasts, mDIXON XD FFE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine FFE procedures.

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Whitepaper (1)

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Brochure

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